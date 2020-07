Amenities

History awaits in this four bedroom Hamilton Heights home within a circa 1910 townhouse. This home provides the luxury of three floors and two outdoor spaces. The owners lived in this home for the past ten years and this home is an impeccable example of a yr2020 owner's renovation. Hardwood floors abound and original detail flourishes everywhere within this home. A uniquely built 200 sq ft, elevated terrace neighbors the living room so you can enjoy eating outside every day of the year. Three prewar, decorative fireplaces provide character. Its central air conditioning and heat provide comfort. Join us this weekend to see what your future brings.