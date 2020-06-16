523 West 156th Street

Amenities
Description
LOCATION: 156TH and Amsterdam
TRAINS: 1, C
YOUR APARTMENT:
-Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops, Dishwasher
-Wonderful responsive super
YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:
-In the heart of Washington Heights
-Super Foodtown, Boxers, Hilltop Park Alehouse
-Year round farmers market
-And SO much more!
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.