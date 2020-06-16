All apartments in New York
523 West 156th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

523 West 156th Street

523 West 156th Street · (303) 241-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 West 156th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Description
LOCATION: 156TH and Amsterdam
TRAINS: 1, C

YOUR APARTMENT:
-Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops, Dishwasher
-Wonderful responsive super

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:
-In the heart of Washington Heights
-Super Foodtown, Boxers, Hilltop Park Alehouse
-Year round farmers market
-And SO much more!

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 West 156th Street have any available units?
523 West 156th Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 523 West 156th Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 West 156th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 West 156th Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 West 156th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 523 West 156th Street offer parking?
No, 523 West 156th Street does not offer parking.
Does 523 West 156th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 West 156th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 West 156th Street have a pool?
No, 523 West 156th Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 West 156th Street have accessible units?
No, 523 West 156th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 West 156th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 West 156th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 West 156th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 West 156th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
