522 East 82nd Street

Coming Soon! Newly Renovated Extra Large One Bedroom is south-facing and gets lots of direct sunlight all day long. The living room is huge and there is a separate home office or dining alcove. The kitchen has been recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, cabinets, and dishwasher. The bathroom is gorgeous and was also recently renovated. With high ceilings, plenty of closet space, and great layout. Only 1 flight up in a very nice pre-war building on the Upper East Side. A few short blocks to the Q train entrance on 2nd Ave and E 83rd. These usually go pretty fast, so contact me now.