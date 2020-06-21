All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

522 East 82nd Street

522 E 82nd St · (646) 637-6377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Coming Soon! Newly Renovated Extra Large One Bedroom is south-facing and gets lots of direct sunlight all day long. The living room is huge and there is a separate home office or dining alcove. The kitchen has been recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, cabinets, and dishwasher. The bathroom is gorgeous and was also recently renovated. With high ceilings, plenty of closet space, and great layout. Only 1 flight up in a very nice pre-war building on the Upper East Side. A few short blocks to the Q train entrance on 2nd Ave and E 83rd. These usually go pretty fast, so contact me now.,Newly Renovated Extra Large One Bedroom is south-facing and gets lots of direct sunlight all day long. The living room is huge and there is a separate dining alcove or home office. The kitchen has just been completely renovated with new appliances, cabinets, and dishwasher. The bathroom is gorgeous and is also brand new. With high ceilings, plenty of closet space, and great layout. Only 1 flight up in a very nice pre-war building on the Upper East Side. A few short blocks to the Q train entrance on 2nd Ave and E 83rd. These usually go pretty fast, so contact me now too see it right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 East 82nd Street have any available units?
522 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 522 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 522 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 522 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 522 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 522 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 522 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 East 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 East 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 East 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
