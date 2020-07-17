All apartments in New York
Find more places like 52 Laight Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
52 Laight Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:56 PM

52 Laight Street

52 Laight Street · (212) 572-3190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

52 Laight Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
This full floor, split 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom apartment in Laight House, a boutique condo in the northern section of Tribeca, offers elegance with a downtown feel. A modern open kitchen with high quality appliances, hardwood floors and 10 ceilings allows for great entertaining. Enter the apartment through a key locked elevator and enjoy the southern exposures from the living room, master and secondary bedroom along with a northern view from the third. Washer/dryer and storage unit included. Built in 2011 and located in Tribecas historical district, 52 Laight Street is a 6 residence boutique building close to great restaurants, shopping and transportation. Amenities include virtual doorman and security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Laight Street have any available units?
52 Laight Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Laight Street have?
Some of 52 Laight Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Laight Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 Laight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Laight Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 Laight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 Laight Street offer parking?
No, 52 Laight Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 Laight Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Laight Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Laight Street have a pool?
No, 52 Laight Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 Laight Street have accessible units?
No, 52 Laight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Laight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Laight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 52 Laight Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity