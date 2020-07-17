Amenities

This full floor, split 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom apartment in Laight House, a boutique condo in the northern section of Tribeca, offers elegance with a downtown feel. A modern open kitchen with high quality appliances, hardwood floors and 10 ceilings allows for great entertaining. Enter the apartment through a key locked elevator and enjoy the southern exposures from the living room, master and secondary bedroom along with a northern view from the third. Washer/dryer and storage unit included. Built in 2011 and located in Tribecas historical district, 52 Laight Street is a 6 residence boutique building close to great restaurants, shopping and transportation. Amenities include virtual doorman and security system.