52 Convent Avenue

52 Convent Avenue · (212) 381-2560
Location

52 Convent Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$5,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
yoga
The only four-bedroom three-bath home at 52 Convent is expertly designed with space and layout in mind. The large living/dining space with soaring ceilings awaits your inner decorator while the open chef's kitchen invites you to indulge in fine cooking. All rooms enjoy windows which frame the tree-lined street outside with light pouring in all day!! The high ceilings create a sense of grandeur and loft like feel! The contemporary design throughout the home reflects modern living at its best. The warm hues of the Brazilian oak floors compliment the striking quartz kitchen counter tops blending the sumptuous new and old styles of Harlem living. The kitchen, designed by the celebrated Fisher Paykel brand (est. 1934), offers a cohesive and attractive appliance package. The space offers even the most accomplished chef the tools needed to create culinary delights. The sleek and contemporary light wood cabinetry with concealed pulls is complemented by the gorgeous quartz countertops and the impressive backsplash in the kitchen-, which also boasts a pantry! The north/west facing corner master bedroom is luxurious and very spacious, accommodating a king sized bed! The Master bathroom is bright and pristine; a large walk-in shower features floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomite marble walls, while the striking, grey porcelain flooring is radiant heated. A wall-mounted Madeli vanity is equipped with a generous medicine cabinet, allowing ample storage. The master-suite also features a windowed walk in closet with access to a west-facing balcony offering expansive open views. The other three bedrooms are all very spacious and enjoy an attractive side street view. This residence is comfortable, beautiful and supremely livable and includes a laundry area with a vented washer and dryer, zoned climate control and plentiful closets for all your storage needs.Sitting at the corner of 130th Street and Covent Ave, 52 Convent enjoys exceptional light and air and is designed with modern conveniences. Amenities include a fitness and yoga room, landscaped ground-floor rear yard with BBQ, children's playroom, virtual doorman, secured package room, bike storage, and private storage. Transportation is a breeze with A, B, C, D & 1 trains, just minutes away! A and D, are less than a 12-minute ride to Columbus Circle. Close to several parks including Saint Nicholas Park & Morning Side Park. -Factory District, City College and the Columbia Expansion are right here as well as access to incredible restaurants, nightlife, shopping and culture, such as; Apollo theater, Studio Museum, Maison Harlem, Showman's Jazz Club, H&M, M.A.C., Sylvia's, Red Rooster, Corner Social, Michelin star rated Sushi Inoue just to name a few! Food shopping gems such as Fairway and Wholefoods are just a few blocks away! You will never want for anything in this exciting neighborhood you can call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Convent Avenue have any available units?
52 Convent Avenue has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Convent Avenue have?
Some of 52 Convent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Convent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 Convent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Convent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 Convent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 Convent Avenue offer parking?
No, 52 Convent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 52 Convent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Convent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Convent Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 Convent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 Convent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 Convent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Convent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Convent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
