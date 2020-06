Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious fully renovated one bed in and amazing neighborhood of the Upper East Side ! Gorgeous hardwood floors, multiple walk in closets, marble bathroom, and new kitchen. Close to the q,4,5,any d 6 trains, Whole Foods, amazing restaurants and nightlife, Central Park and Carl Schulz Park. Dishwasher! Pets welcome!$1,474 rent credit on a 6 month lease. Gross: $2,69915 month lease available as well with $1,474 rent credit