Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

517 West 161st Street

517 West 161st Street · (646) 624-9373
Location

517 West 161st Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a beautiful 2 bed apartment that has been newly renovated. The apartment has nice hard wood floors and plenty of natural light. The apartment has good space including closets. The kitchen has new appliances along with washer and dryer. It in a nice elevator building. The building is located near the 1/2/3 A/C B/D trains, making your commute quick and easy, whether its to Columbia University or Battery Park. There are plenty of restaurants, stores, and activities in the area. This is one of the best apartments New York has to offer, as well as one of the best prices for the quality. Norris9898

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 West 161st Street have any available units?
517 West 161st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 West 161st Street have?
Some of 517 West 161st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 West 161st Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 West 161st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 West 161st Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 West 161st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 517 West 161st Street offer parking?
No, 517 West 161st Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 West 161st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 West 161st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 West 161st Street have a pool?
No, 517 West 161st Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 West 161st Street have accessible units?
No, 517 West 161st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 West 161st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 West 161st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
