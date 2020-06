Amenities

New to the market for immediate occupancy, this sprawling gut renovated 1/2 floor through is located on the Upper East Side, just one block from Carl Schurz Park, a quick stroll to the Q train and major shopping area. The apartment is just 3 flights up and features brick walls, chefs gourmet kitchen and bright south and north views. Ceiling fans, air-conditioners, hardwood floors and more and attention to detail. The apartment comes unfurnished. Sorry but no pets or smoking.