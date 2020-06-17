All apartments in New York
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:39 PM

515-515 W 36th St

515 W 36th St · (646) 969-7023
Location

515 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
hot tub
Amazing Views!  Beautiful Luxury Penthouse 1 Bedroom Home.

Full service luxury residence: concierge services, resident lounge, fitness center, a spa tub, and play room and much more offered to tenants.

Apartment features:

L-shaped gourmet kitchen
Cesarstone countertops
Oak hardwood flooring
Floor to ceiling windows
GE stainless steel appliances
Bosch washer and dryer
Solar shades
Central AC/Heating
Triple exposure views - North, South, East,
Marble Bathroom
Kohler Designer Fixtures
High Ceilings
Queen size bedroom

Sublet/Lease assignment policies being offered.  Lease terms:  beginning 2/1 to the end of Oct 2020.
9 month lease term and after then can begin a new lease term with management. Small fees may apply. Photos are exact and new ones will be uploaded at a later time.

Contact or email me with questions or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515-515 W 36th St have any available units?
515-515 W 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 515-515 W 36th St have?
Some of 515-515 W 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515-515 W 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
515-515 W 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515-515 W 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 515-515 W 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 515-515 W 36th St offer parking?
No, 515-515 W 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 515-515 W 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515-515 W 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515-515 W 36th St have a pool?
No, 515-515 W 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 515-515 W 36th St have accessible units?
No, 515-515 W 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 515-515 W 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515-515 W 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
