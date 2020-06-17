515-515 W 36th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel gym air conditioning concierge

Amazing Views! Beautiful Luxury Penthouse 1 Bedroom Home.



Full service luxury residence: concierge services, resident lounge, fitness center, a spa tub, and play room and much more offered to tenants.



Apartment features:



L-shaped gourmet kitchen

Cesarstone countertops

Oak hardwood flooring

Floor to ceiling windows

GE stainless steel appliances

Bosch washer and dryer

Solar shades

Central AC/Heating

Triple exposure views - North, South, East,

Marble Bathroom

Kohler Designer Fixtures

High Ceilings

Queen size bedroom



Sublet/Lease assignment policies being offered. Lease terms: beginning 2/1 to the end of Oct 2020.

9 month lease term and after then can begin a new lease term with management. Small fees may apply. Photos are exact and new ones will be uploaded at a later time.



Contact or email me with questions or to schedule a viewing.