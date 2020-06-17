515-515 W 36th St

Amenities
Amazing Views! Beautiful Luxury Penthouse 1 Bedroom Home.
Full service luxury residence: concierge services, resident lounge, fitness center, a spa tub, and play room and much more offered to tenants.
Apartment features:
L-shaped gourmet kitchen
Cesarstone countertops
Oak hardwood flooring
Floor to ceiling windows
GE stainless steel appliances
Bosch washer and dryer
Solar shades
Central AC/Heating
Triple exposure views - North, South, East,
Marble Bathroom
Kohler Designer Fixtures
High Ceilings
Queen size bedroom
Sublet/Lease assignment policies being offered. Lease terms: beginning 2/1 to the end of Oct 2020.
9 month lease term and after then can begin a new lease term with management. Small fees may apply. Photos are exact and new ones will be uploaded at a later time.
Contact or email me with questions or to schedule a viewing.