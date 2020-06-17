510 East 5th Street

Amenities

Modern must see studio apartment is located in the heart of East Village. This renovated studio apartment feature large windows, brand new light fixtures, large closet and freshly painted walls. A updated open kitchen include large cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and electric stove. A marble tile bathroom include new vanity, tub, and shower. Some of the apartment's amenities include on site super, voice intercom, and walk up floors. Easy access to 6/F/J/L/N trains, M14 bus, and FDR drive. Just minutes away from Tompkin park, John V Lindsay East River Park, NYU, Cooper Union, Blink gym, St. Marks Place, Miss Lily, Vesekla, Katz Deli, Mr. Purple, Whole Foods, super markets, near by laundry mats, and many local businesses. NO PETS ALLOWED. Shared are welcome and guarantor is a must. 3rd party guarantors are accepted. Interested in a virtual tour; please via email or call by phone to schedule a tour.