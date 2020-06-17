All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

510 East 5th Street

510 East 5th Street · (347) 610-5009
Location

510 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Modern must see studio apartment is located in the heart of East Village. This renovated studio apartment feature large windows, brand new light fixtures, large closet and freshly painted walls. A updated open kitchen include large cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and electric stove. A marble tile bathroom include new vanity, tub, and shower. Some of the apartment's amenities include on site super, voice intercom, and walk up floors. Easy access to 6/F/J/L/N trains, M14 bus, and FDR drive. Just minutes away from Tompkin park, John V Lindsay East River Park, NYU, Cooper Union, Blink gym, St. Marks Place, Miss Lily, Vesekla, Katz Deli, Mr. Purple, Whole Foods, super markets, near by laundry mats, and many local businesses. NO PETS ALLOWED. Shared are welcome and guarantor is a must. 3rd party guarantors are accepted. Interested in a virtual tour; please via email or call by phone to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 East 5th Street have any available units?
510 East 5th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 East 5th Street have?
Some of 510 East 5th Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 510 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 510 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 510 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
