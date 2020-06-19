All apartments in New York
51 Leroy Street
51 Leroy Street

51 Leroy Street · (929) 351-2644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Leroy Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One bedroom in prime West Village location surrounded by great restaurants, shops, and bars available for immediate occupancy. This awesome apartment has a washer & dryer in unit, marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, & exposed brick.

Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the 1 C, & E trains, and around the corner from the M20 and M21 bus.

Call or Text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Leroy Street have any available units?
51 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Leroy Street have?
Some of 51 Leroy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Leroy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 51 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 51 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 51 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Leroy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 51 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Leroy Street has units with dishwashers.
