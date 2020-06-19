51 Leroy Street

Amenities
One bedroom in prime West Village location surrounded by great restaurants, shops, and bars available for immediate occupancy. This awesome apartment has a washer & dryer in unit, marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, & exposed brick.
Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the 1 C, & E trains, and around the corner from the M20 and M21 bus.
Call or Text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644