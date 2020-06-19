51 Leroy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

One bedroom in prime West Village location surrounded by great restaurants, shops, and bars available for immediate occupancy. This awesome apartment has a washer & dryer in unit, marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, & exposed brick.



Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the 1 C, & E trains, and around the corner from the M20 and M21 bus.



Call or Text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644