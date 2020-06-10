509 East 77th Street

Amenities

Great apartment on a tree lined block, Furnished junior one bed with a built in platform. lots of storage space over head and around the bed. wood floors throughout. windowed kitchen and bathroom. Great closet space.!located in Cherokee landmarked complex. utilities includes in monthly rent: heat, water, gas and electricity. full windowed bathroom and eat in kitchen. avail now. pets-no pets, sorry. Viewing by appointment. Central laundry room, bike room and live in super. Complex kissing John jay park includes the pool that is free in the summer months.No FEE!! One year or more lease term.



