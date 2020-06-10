All apartments in New York
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

509 East 77th Street

509 East 77th Street · (917) 403-0894
Location

509 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-M · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Great apartment on a tree lined block, Furnished junior one bed with a built in platform. lots of storage space over head and around the bed. wood floors throughout. windowed kitchen and bathroom. Great closet space.!located in Cherokee landmarked complex. utilities includes in monthly rent: heat, water, gas and electricity. full windowed bathroom and eat in kitchen. avail now. pets-no pets, sorry. Viewing by appointment. Central laundry room, bike room and live in super. Complex kissing John jay park includes the pool that is free in the summer months.No FEE!! One year or more lease term.

No fee!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 East 77th Street have any available units?
509 East 77th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 East 77th Street have?
Some of 509 East 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 509 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 509 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 East 77th Street have a pool?
Yes, 509 East 77th Street has a pool.
Does 509 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
