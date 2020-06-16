509 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Prime Upper East Side*** E 73rd Street***Lovely one bedroom located in a well building with a live-in super and laundry. The kitchen is updated with great cabinet space and even has a dishwasher. The apartment has hardwood floors, windows in every room, and a closet with additional overhead storage in the bedroom, Queen size bedroom + dresser will . Pets are welcome. 1.5 block away from Q train and few minutes away from 6 line, crosstown bus, shopping and more!!Heat and water included in the rent. Access to laundry room next door!I HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS!!!