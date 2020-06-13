505 West 19th Street

Amenities

Available March 1st. Designed by famed architect, Thomas Juul Hansen, this state of the art 3 bedrooms can be converted to 4 Bed, 3.5 bath in the most desirable West Chelsea location is now available for rent. Unit 7 West is the ultimate urban living experience, boasting over 10ft ceilings, panoramic views including views of the iconic Empire State Building, Freedom Tower & direct views of the Highline Park. This loft-like apartment has a private elevator landing that opens up to an expansive foyer leading to an ultra-spacious living and dining room perfectly proportioned for grand entertaining. The custom-designed 8' tall casement windows are angled to enhance views and privacy while allowing abundant light to flood the space. five-inch plank white oak flooring adds warmth to the luxuriously contemporary feel. The eat-in kitchen features handcrafted oak cabinetry in a grey stain and complimented with luxurious leather enveloped brass pulls, and Absolute Black granite countertops all custom designed by Thomas Jul Hansen. The kitchen also features a custom leather banquet and top of the line Miele appliances, including two convection ovens, a speed oven, a warming drawer, and five-burner gas cooktop with a wok burner and a teppanyaki griddle, and an exterior-vented pull-out hood, custom paneled dishwasher, refrigerator, and freezer, and full-height, three temperature zone wine refrigerator. The spacious corner master bedroom suite includes a windowed study and two abundant custom walk-in closets. The master bath spa-like retreat features radiant heated Bianco Dolomiti flooring and walls, travertine vanity and a free-standing cast iron deep soaking tub, along with Waterworks brass fixtures. In addition, there are two other spacious bedrooms, a mudroom with a private laundry room. A private storage unit is included with the apartment. The building is serviced by 24-hour doorman, concierge, and has a bike room and fitness center.