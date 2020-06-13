All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

505 West 19th Street

505 West 19th Street · (646) 415-7772
Location

505 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-W · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
hot tub
Available March 1st. Designed by famed architect, Thomas Juul Hansen, this state of the art 3 bedrooms can be converted to 4 Bed, 3.5 bath in the most desirable West Chelsea location is now available for rent. Unit 7 West is the ultimate urban living experience, boasting over 10ft ceilings, panoramic views including views of the iconic Empire State Building, Freedom Tower & direct views of the Highline Park. This loft-like apartment has a private elevator landing that opens up to an expansive foyer leading to an ultra-spacious living and dining room perfectly proportioned for grand entertaining. The custom-designed 8' tall casement windows are angled to enhance views and privacy while allowing abundant light to flood the space. five-inch plank white oak flooring adds warmth to the luxuriously contemporary feel. The eat-in kitchen features handcrafted oak cabinetry in a grey stain and complimented with luxurious leather enveloped brass pulls, and Absolute Black granite countertops all custom designed by Thomas Jul Hansen. The kitchen also features a custom leather banquet and top of the line Miele appliances, including two convection ovens, a speed oven, a warming drawer, and five-burner gas cooktop with a wok burner and a teppanyaki griddle, and an exterior-vented pull-out hood, custom paneled dishwasher, refrigerator, and freezer, and full-height, three temperature zone wine refrigerator. The spacious corner master bedroom suite includes a windowed study and two abundant custom walk-in closets. The master bath spa-like retreat features radiant heated Bianco Dolomiti flooring and walls, travertine vanity and a free-standing cast iron deep soaking tub, along with Waterworks brass fixtures. In addition, there are two other spacious bedrooms, a mudroom with a private laundry room. A private storage unit is included with the apartment. The building is serviced by 24-hour doorman, concierge, and has a bike room and fitness center.,NO FEE! Designed by famed architect, Thomas Juul Hansen, this state of the art 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath in the most desirable West Chelsea location is now available for rent. Unit 7 West is the ultimate urban living experience, boasting over 10ft ceilings, panoramic views including views of the iconic Empire State building, Freedom Tower & direct views of the Highline Park. This loft-like apartment has a private elevator landing that opens up to an expansive foyer leading to an ultra spacious living and dining room perfectly proportioned for grand entertaining. The custom-designed 8' tall casement windows are angled to enhance views and privacy while allowing abundant light to flood the space. Five inch plank white oak flooring adds warmth to the luxuriously contemporary feel. The eat-in kitchen features hand crafted oak cabinetry in a grey stain and complimented with luxurious leather enveloped brass pulls, and Absolute Black granite counter tops all custom designed by Thomas Jul Hansen. The kitchen also features a custom leather banquet and top of the line Miele appliances, including two convection ovens, a speed oven, a warming drawer, and five burner gas cooktop with a wok burner and a teppan yaki griddle, and an exterior-vented pull-out hood, custom paneled dishwasher, refrigerator, and freezer, and full-height, three temperature zone wine refrigerator. The spacious corner master bedroom suite includes a windowed study and two abundant custom walk-in closets. The master bath spa-like retreat features radiant heated Bianco Dolomiti flooring and walls, travertine vanity and a free standing cast iron deep soaking tub, along with Waterworks brass fixtures. In addition, there are two other spacious bedrooms, a mud room with a private laundry room. A private storage unit is included with the apartment. The building is serviced by 24 hour doorman, concierge, and has a bike room and fitness center. To learn more or to schedule a viewing, please contact the Advani team at theadvaniteam@compass.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 West 19th Street have any available units?
505 West 19th Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 West 19th Street have?
Some of 505 West 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 505 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 505 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West 19th Street have a pool?
Yes, 505 West 19th Street has a pool.
Does 505 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
