Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

505 W 37th St 1801

505 West 37th Street · (917) 293-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1801 · Avail. now

$3,620

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
luxury 1bd w/private balcony, NW views & gym - Property Id: 296456

Contact Brenden: 917-293-9290

This Spacious 1 Bed Features an Alcove Kitchen, Large Living/Dining Area with a Corner Window, Walk-in Closet, and Private Balcony with Spectacular Midtown and Hudson River Views. Flex 2. Gross Rent $3950.

$1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well-Qualified Applicants.
Short Term Lease Options Are Available*.
Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*.
Incentives Apply to New Residents Only.
Listed Prices Reflect the Net Effective* Rents with 1 Month Free on a 12 Month Lease Unless Stated Otherwise.
* Please Contact Our Leasing Office for Details as Restrictions May Apply.
** Tenants Will Pay the Gross Rent During the Lease Term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/505-w-37th-st-new-york-ny-unit-1801/296456
Property Id 296456

(RLNE5945491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W 37th St 1801 have any available units?
505 W 37th St 1801 has a unit available for $3,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W 37th St 1801 have?
Some of 505 W 37th St 1801's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W 37th St 1801 currently offering any rent specials?
505 W 37th St 1801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W 37th St 1801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 W 37th St 1801 is pet friendly.
Does 505 W 37th St 1801 offer parking?
No, 505 W 37th St 1801 does not offer parking.
Does 505 W 37th St 1801 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 W 37th St 1801 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W 37th St 1801 have a pool?
No, 505 W 37th St 1801 does not have a pool.
Does 505 W 37th St 1801 have accessible units?
No, 505 W 37th St 1801 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W 37th St 1801 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 W 37th St 1801 has units with dishwashers.
