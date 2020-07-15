505 W 37th St 1801

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

luxury 1bd w/private balcony, NW views & gym - Property Id: 296456



Contact Brenden: 917-293-9290



This Spacious 1 Bed Features an Alcove Kitchen, Large Living/Dining Area with a Corner Window, Walk-in Closet, and Private Balcony with Spectacular Midtown and Hudson River Views. Flex 2. Gross Rent $3950.



$1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well-Qualified Applicants.

Short Term Lease Options Are Available*.

Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*.

Incentives Apply to New Residents Only.

Listed Prices Reflect the Net Effective* Rents with 1 Month Free on a 12 Month Lease Unless Stated Otherwise.

* Please Contact Our Leasing Office for Details as Restrictions May Apply.

** Tenants Will Pay the Gross Rent During the Lease Term.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/505-w-37th-st-new-york-ny-unit-1801/296456

Property Id 296456



(RLNE5945491)