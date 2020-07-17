All apartments in New York
505 East 12th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

505 East 12th Street

505 East 12th Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

505 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,037

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Here is a beautiful, recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath in the heart of the East Village!

This apartment features a modern renovation with exposed brick, washer/dryer in unit, and kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

This beauty is located in the vibrant East Village neighborhood on Avenue A situated near Tompkins Square Park, Union Square and 12th. Close to all transportation and the fabulous lifestyle the East Village has to offer. This one is a must see!

Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including The Garret East, Au Za' Atar, Please Don't Tell, Miss Lily's 7A Cafe, Momofuku Noodle Bar and much more!

*Please note, landlord is offering 1.5 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1.5 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 East 12th Street have any available units?
505 East 12th Street has a unit available for $6,037 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 505 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 East 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 505 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 505 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 505 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 East 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 East 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
