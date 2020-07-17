505 East 12th Street

Amenities

Here is a beautiful, recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath in the heart of the East Village!



This apartment features a modern renovation with exposed brick, washer/dryer in unit, and kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.



This beauty is located in the vibrant East Village neighborhood on Avenue A situated near Tompkins Square Park, Union Square and 12th. Close to all transportation and the fabulous lifestyle the East Village has to offer. This one is a must see!



Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including The Garret East, Au Za' Atar, Please Don't Tell, Miss Lily's 7A Cafe, Momofuku Noodle Bar and much more!



*Please note, landlord is offering 1.5 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1.5 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,900.