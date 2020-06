Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Large and sunny 2 bedroom apartment. Two exposures give the living room maximum light. Both bedrooms have two large windows and can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furniture. Galley style kitchen has plenty of counter space, lots of cabinets and room for a table. Located in a sweet boutique building, around the corner from the A/C/1 trains and Columbia University Medical Center. Right by shopping, cafes and more. Virtual tour available.