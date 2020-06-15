500 West 30th Street

Amenities

This is a lease assignment, available immediately until September 30, 2020 with the option to renew, or available to draft a brand new lease.Spacious north-facing well laid out studio with amazing natural light. The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, four burner gas stove with vented hood, gorgeous tile back splash, beautiful wooden cabinets and amazing counter space. Lots of closet space with in-unit Bosch full unit washer and dryer and extra large bathroom.Abington House is a true statement of luxury living. Designed by iconic New York architectural firm, Robert A.M. Stern, the building features a 24-hour doorman, rooftop, clubhouse,several business centers, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy easy access to the Hudson River, the High Line, Vessel, and world-class dining and shopping options. The new Hudson Yards subway station provides a simple commute to anywhere in the city. ScopeRealty7830