Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 AM

500 West 30th Street

500 West 30th Street · (212) 408-1620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
This is a lease assignment, available immediately until September 30, 2020 with the option to renew, or available to draft a brand new lease.Spacious north-facing well laid out studio with amazing natural light. The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, four burner gas stove with vented hood, gorgeous tile back splash, beautiful wooden cabinets and amazing counter space. Lots of closet space with in-unit Bosch full unit washer and dryer and extra large bathroom.Abington House is a true statement of luxury living. Designed by iconic New York architectural firm, Robert A.M. Stern, the building features a 24-hour doorman, rooftop, clubhouse,several business centers, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy easy access to the Hudson River, the High Line, Vessel, and world-class dining and shopping options. The new Hudson Yards subway station provides a simple commute to anywhere in the city. ScopeRealty7830

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 West 30th Street have any available units?
500 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 West 30th Street have?
Some of 500 West 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 West 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 500 West 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 West 30th Street does offer parking.
Does 500 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 West 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 500 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 West 30th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 500 West 30th Street has accessible units.
Does 500 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 West 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
