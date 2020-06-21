All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

50 W. 56TH ST

50 West 56th Street · (917) 597-1754
Location

50 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5300 · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
*GIGANTIC 2BR- 2 BTHS MTWN W.* - Property Id: 295642

Gigantic apartment with super High ceiling and ton of light Sq 1,110

A must see !!! Huge, renovated apartment with laundry in unit best location!!
Office room.
En suite shower in master bedroom.

The building includes an elevator and is conveniently located next to virtually every subway:
N, Q, R, F, 4, 5, 6, E, M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 W. 56TH ST have any available units?
50 W. 56TH ST has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 W. 56TH ST have?
Some of 50 W. 56TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 W. 56TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
50 W. 56TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 W. 56TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 W. 56TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 50 W. 56TH ST offer parking?
No, 50 W. 56TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 50 W. 56TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 W. 56TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 W. 56TH ST have a pool?
No, 50 W. 56TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 50 W. 56TH ST have accessible units?
No, 50 W. 56TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 50 W. 56TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 W. 56TH ST has units with dishwashers.
