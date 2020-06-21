50 W. 56TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

*GIGANTIC 2BR- 2 BTHS MTWN W.* - Property Id: 295642



Gigantic apartment with super High ceiling and ton of light Sq 1,110



A must see !!! Huge, renovated apartment with laundry in unit best location!!

Office room.

En suite shower in master bedroom.



The building includes an elevator and is conveniently located next to virtually every subway:

N, Q, R, F, 4, 5, 6, E, M.



** Call Antoine to view this apartment 1-917-597-1754**

** I have a tremendous amount of apartments available all over the city, I can help you find a great place!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295642

Property Id 295642



(RLNE5838272)