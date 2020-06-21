All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

50 King Street

50 King Street · (212) 366-5034
Location

50 King Street, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-A · Avail. now

$10,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Penthouse living at it's finest: Location Light Views Private Outdoor Space! Available Furnished or Unfurnished.

Stunning two bedroom & two bathroom penthouse showcasing sprawling open views with bright southern and eastern exposures. Huge private wrap terrace accessible from every room, including new retractable awnings and BBQ TERRACE LOVER'S DREAM! & Pet Friendly!

This penthouse has been newly renovated complete with beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, Washer/Dryer and unparalleled built-in storage space. Two gorgeous tiled bathrooms; the master en-suite features double sinks and oversized tub. Modern open kitchen featuring top-of-the-line stainless appliances; Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele oven, microwave and vented range, gorgeous marble backsplash, and an abundance of cabinet and storage space.

The master suite has been currently divided to offer options of a separate home office, dressing area or walk in closet. The possibilities are endless with this unique and versatile layout.

50 King Street is situated on a tree-lined townhouse block, perfectly located at the crossroads of SoHo and the West Village. Conveniently less than one block from the 1 train and two blocks from the C/E trains. Pets allowed case by case.

July or August Lease Start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 King Street have any available units?
50 King Street has a unit available for $10,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 King Street have?
Some of 50 King Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 King Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 King Street does offer parking.
Does 50 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 King Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 King Street have a pool?
No, 50 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 King Street have accessible units?
No, 50 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
