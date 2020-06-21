Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Penthouse living at it's finest: Location Light Views Private Outdoor Space! Available Furnished or Unfurnished.



Stunning two bedroom & two bathroom penthouse showcasing sprawling open views with bright southern and eastern exposures. Huge private wrap terrace accessible from every room, including new retractable awnings and BBQ TERRACE LOVER'S DREAM! & Pet Friendly!



This penthouse has been newly renovated complete with beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, Washer/Dryer and unparalleled built-in storage space. Two gorgeous tiled bathrooms; the master en-suite features double sinks and oversized tub. Modern open kitchen featuring top-of-the-line stainless appliances; Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele oven, microwave and vented range, gorgeous marble backsplash, and an abundance of cabinet and storage space.



The master suite has been currently divided to offer options of a separate home office, dressing area or walk in closet. The possibilities are endless with this unique and versatile layout.



50 King Street is situated on a tree-lined townhouse block, perfectly located at the crossroads of SoHo and the West Village. Conveniently less than one block from the 1 train and two blocks from the C/E trains. Pets allowed case by case.



July or August Lease Start.