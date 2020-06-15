Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel gym concierge doorman

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly valet service

This stunning full floor, 3,809 sq ft residence embraces 75 feet of uninterrupted views of Gramercy Park, the only private park in Manhattan.An exceptional layout, great for entertaining, the living areas open to a large sunken loft great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom suite overlooks the beauty of Gramercy Park and includes a large wood-burning fireplace. The apartment includes two additional bedrooms and two and a half-baths, over-sized formal dining room/library facing the park as well as an eat-in kitchen. The modern kitchen integrates warm cherry woods and stainless steel with top of the line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. The generous master bedroom has a large dressing room and an en-suite bath of spa proportions with over-sized oval tub, stall shower, and double sinks. Only 23 residences, 50 Gramercy Park North offers the services of the adjacent Gramercy Park Hotel. Enjoy the benefits of home ownership including a key to the park with all the amenities of the 5-star hotel including housekeeping, room service, gym, concierge service, massage and spa services, catering services, babysitting services, pet walking services, valet parking and access to the hotel's rooftop garden, meeting rooms, and much more. This unique home offers a spectacular lifestyle of effortless luxury living.