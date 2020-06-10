50 Franklin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking bike storage garage guest suite lobby

Welcome home to this large one-bedroom with floor-to-ceiling south-facing windows. This rarely available, high-floor unit is flooded with abundant light all throughout the day. The apartment comes complete with open kitchen with custom cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, Sub-Zero fridge, wine fridge, central AC and a Bosch washer/dryer as well. The bedroom is outfitted with ample closet space and is large enough for a king-size bed.



Residents of FIFTY Franklin are welcomed by a renovated lobby, and enjoy 24-hour doorman service, fitness center, bike storage, media lounge, landscaped roof deck, pet spa and private guest suite.