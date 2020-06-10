All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

50 Franklin Street

50 Franklin Street · (917) 400-4404
Location

50 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
guest suite
lobby
Welcome home to this large one-bedroom with floor-to-ceiling south-facing windows. This rarely available, high-floor unit is flooded with abundant light all throughout the day. The apartment comes complete with open kitchen with custom cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, Sub-Zero fridge, wine fridge, central AC and a Bosch washer/dryer as well. The bedroom is outfitted with ample closet space and is large enough for a king-size bed.

Residents of FIFTY Franklin are welcomed by a renovated lobby, and enjoy 24-hour doorman service, fitness center, bike storage, media lounge, landscaped roof deck, pet spa and private guest suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Franklin Street have any available units?
50 Franklin Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Franklin Street have?
Some of 50 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 50 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 50 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
