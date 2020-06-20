Amenities
IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live on a picturesque block in the West Village at 50 Charles Street Apartment 2. This spacious studio is only 1 flight up, and it has been renovated while maintaining its beautiful charm. You will be greeted by beautiful sunlight, hardwood flooring, and a wood-burning fireplace. The apartment has a windowed kitchen with granite countertops, electric stove, and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has subway tiling and a vanity with additional storage. The closet has been professionally outfitted to keep you organized making this more than just a studio, it makes it a home. 50 Charles Street is a charming low-rise building in the West Village. Apartment 2 is one flight up, available for occupancy as of June 20th, and it is not to be missed.