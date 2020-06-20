All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

50 Charles Street

50 Charles Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

50 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-FLR · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live on a picturesque block in the West Village at 50 Charles Street Apartment 2. This spacious studio is only 1 flight up, and it has been renovated while maintaining its beautiful charm. You will be greeted by beautiful sunlight, hardwood flooring, and a wood-burning fireplace. The apartment has a windowed kitchen with granite countertops, electric stove, and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has subway tiling and a vanity with additional storage. The closet has been professionally outfitted to keep you organized making this more than just a studio, it makes it a home. 50 Charles Street is a charming low-rise building in the West Village. Apartment 2 is one flight up, available for occupancy as of June 20th, and it is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Charles Street have any available units?
50 Charles Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Charles Street have?
Some of 50 Charles Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 50 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 50 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
