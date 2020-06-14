Amenities

Welcome to 3|4-BC an exceptional 2,456SF generous home locates at 5 Franklin Place one of Tribecas newest developments. The discreet full-time attended lobby welcomes you and leads you up to the apartments foyer. As you enter the living room you are immediately struck by the double height ceilings and its oversized windows overlooking Tribeca. No photograph can capture the experience of walking into this exceptional duplex loft. This unique duplex layout features 5 gracious sized rooms, 5 inch oak hardwood floors, and an endless amount of storage space including a storage unit. On the Lower lever we have your Open kitchen featuring 2 integrated Subzero refrigerators, double Poggenpohl cabinetry, Bosch gas stove range, wine fridge, and dishwasher. Making this perfect for entertaining and hosting the most lavish parties. 3/4-BC features luxuriously finished & spacious bathrooms with hand-laid imported marble, Waterworks fixtures, double vanity, and separate shower and bathtub. On the upper level we are welcomed with an oversized Master Bedroom, enormous walk in closet, double vanity restroom with both Deep soaking tub & Shower, and an adjoining study/workout room. Tribecas newest condominium, 5 Franklin Place is a unique private alley located on a quiet block north of Franklin Street in Tribeca, one of New York City's prime locations. The exterior of the building is designed by the world renowned architectural firm, ODA. The interiors are designed by Andres Escobar. The building amenities include: full time concierge/doorman, parking, live-in super, landscaped roof deck with pool & cabanas, state-of-the-art gym, children's playroom, private storage spaces and separate bicycle storage. Deeded parking space available separately upon request.



**DISCLAIMER: THE BEDROOMS ARE INTERIOR **



Can be rented fully furnished $20,000 per month.