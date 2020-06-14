All apartments in New York
Find more places like 5 Franklin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
5 Franklin Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

5 Franklin Place

5 Franklin Place · (917) 655-8513 ext. 4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5 Franklin Place, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3/4-BC · Avail. now

$15,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
Welcome to 3|4-BC an exceptional 2,456SF generous home locates at 5 Franklin Place one of Tribecas newest developments. The discreet full-time attended lobby welcomes you and leads you up to the apartments foyer. As you enter the living room you are immediately struck by the double height ceilings and its oversized windows overlooking Tribeca. No photograph can capture the experience of walking into this exceptional duplex loft. This unique duplex layout features 5 gracious sized rooms, 5 inch oak hardwood floors, and an endless amount of storage space including a storage unit. On the Lower lever we have your Open kitchen featuring 2 integrated Subzero refrigerators, double Poggenpohl cabinetry, Bosch gas stove range, wine fridge, and dishwasher. Making this perfect for entertaining and hosting the most lavish parties. 3/4-BC features luxuriously finished & spacious bathrooms with hand-laid imported marble, Waterworks fixtures, double vanity, and separate shower and bathtub. On the upper level we are welcomed with an oversized Master Bedroom, enormous walk in closet, double vanity restroom with both Deep soaking tub & Shower, and an adjoining study/workout room. Tribecas newest condominium, 5 Franklin Place is a unique private alley located on a quiet block north of Franklin Street in Tribeca, one of New York City's prime locations. The exterior of the building is designed by the world renowned architectural firm, ODA. The interiors are designed by Andres Escobar. The building amenities include: full time concierge/doorman, parking, live-in super, landscaped roof deck with pool & cabanas, state-of-the-art gym, children's playroom, private storage spaces and separate bicycle storage. Deeded parking space available separately upon request.

**DISCLAIMER: THE BEDROOMS ARE INTERIOR **

Can be rented fully furnished $20,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Franklin Place have any available units?
5 Franklin Place has a unit available for $15,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Franklin Place have?
Some of 5 Franklin Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Franklin Place currently offering any rent specials?
5 Franklin Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Franklin Place pet-friendly?
No, 5 Franklin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 Franklin Place offer parking?
Yes, 5 Franklin Place does offer parking.
Does 5 Franklin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Franklin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Franklin Place have a pool?
Yes, 5 Franklin Place has a pool.
Does 5 Franklin Place have accessible units?
No, 5 Franklin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Franklin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Franklin Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5 Franklin Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity