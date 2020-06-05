491 West 22nd Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

-Renovated Fully FURNISHED Studio on West 22nd Street- Available for a minimum stay of 1 Month or more with quick and easy approval process...NO FEE for a 1 year term or longer!!! Newly renovated and designed to perfection with no expense spared -- Features include a queen sized murphy bed, day bed/couch for guests, TV, a breakfast bar with countertop, and stainless steel appliances, full bathroom and tons of storage/closet space. The apartment comes with bedding, sheets and towels. Kitchen is equipped with tableware, plates, cups and silverware. This sun drenched apartment is located on West 22 and Tenth Avenue in the heart of West Chelsea near the High-line, Equinox, meatpacking district and public transportation.