Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:29 PM

491 West 22nd Street

491 West 22nd Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 718
Location

491 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
-Renovated Fully FURNISHED Studio on West 22nd Street- Available for a minimum stay of 1 Month or more with quick and easy approval process...NO FEE for a 1 year term or longer!!! Newly renovated and designed to perfection with no expense spared -- Features include a queen sized murphy bed, day bed/couch for guests, TV, a breakfast bar with countertop, and stainless steel appliances, full bathroom and tons of storage/closet space. The apartment comes with bedding, sheets and towels. Kitchen is equipped with tableware, plates, cups and silverware. This sun drenched apartment is located on West 22 and Tenth Avenue in the heart of West Chelsea near the High-line, Equinox, meatpacking district and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 West 22nd Street have any available units?
491 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 491 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
491 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 491 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 491 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 491 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 491 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 491 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 491 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 491 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 491 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 491 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 491 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
