Great Deal for this UWS Loft Studio apartment

Located on Columbus avenue near 83rd street and one block to Central Park resides this very well priced studio apartment. This apartment features an open kitchen, storage loft and good size living and sleeping area. For the Price and location this apartment will not last. Pets allowed. call today for a private viewing. Call rob