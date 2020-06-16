All apartments in New York
49 Howard Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

49 Howard Street

49 Howard Street · (212) 875-2866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Howard Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4S · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
No Fee and rarely available! One of a kind Live/Work Artist Loft on quaint Howard Street in SoHo.This former photographer's studio/residence boasts approximately 1800 square feet of open space with 11-foot tin ceilings, hardwood floors, oversized windows with Southern exposure, exposed brick, industrial pipe shelving, and decorative lighting throughout.There is a lofted sleeping area as well as abundant hidden storage, a walk-in closet/changing room, and a laundry room with Bosch washer/dryer. The open concept kitchen has a glass Gaggenau cooktop and ample counter space for meal prep, eating, and working. The sizable bathroom designed by Minotti Cucine features a bronze soaking tub, stall shower, and stone infinity sink. 49 Howard Street is an intimate and private 6-unit condo in an enviable location - nearby public transportation (N, Q, R, W, A, C, E, 1, 6 trains) as well as some of the city's best dining and shopping destinations. Perfect for those looking for a creative space to live, work, and play only limited by your imagination!Please note this is a walk-up (3 flights) and all walls and doors have been painted white. Available immediately.Currently no in-person showings until Covid-related lockdown is lifted. Please see video for tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3gDl6N3d8s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Howard Street have any available units?
49 Howard Street has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Howard Street have?
Some of 49 Howard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Howard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 49 Howard Street offer parking?
No, 49 Howard Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Howard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 49 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Howard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
