No Fee and rarely available! One of a kind Live/Work Artist Loft on quaint Howard Street in SoHo.This former photographer's studio/residence boasts approximately 1800 square feet of open space with 11-foot tin ceilings, hardwood floors, oversized windows with Southern exposure, exposed brick, industrial pipe shelving, and decorative lighting throughout.There is a lofted sleeping area as well as abundant hidden storage, a walk-in closet/changing room, and a laundry room with Bosch washer/dryer. The open concept kitchen has a glass Gaggenau cooktop and ample counter space for meal prep, eating, and working. The sizable bathroom designed by Minotti Cucine features a bronze soaking tub, stall shower, and stone infinity sink. 49 Howard Street is an intimate and private 6-unit condo in an enviable location - nearby public transportation (N, Q, R, W, A, C, E, 1, 6 trains) as well as some of the city's best dining and shopping destinations. Perfect for those looking for a creative space to live, work, and play only limited by your imagination!Please note this is a walk-up (3 flights) and all walls and doors have been painted white. Available immediately.Currently no in-person showings until Covid-related lockdown is lifted. Please see video for tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3gDl6N3d8s