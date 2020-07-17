49 East 63rd Street

Amenities
Very quick approval process, no in-person interview needed.
Charming, sun-filled, and very spacious studio loft in an elegant townhouse on a landmark city block between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue, right off the most exclusive shopping corridor of Manhattan and just steps away from Central Park.
This home features a renovated bathroom and a generously sized kitchen inclusive of a dishwasher.
The original gorgeous wooden floors, an elegant fireplace, high ceilings, and other architectural details make this apartment unique and refined.
There is a laundry room as well as generous additional storage in the basement which is included in the rent.
No pets sorry.