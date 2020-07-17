All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:50 AM

49 East 63rd Street

49 East 63rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Very quick approval process, no in-person interview needed.
Charming, sun-filled, and very spacious studio loft in an elegant townhouse on a landmark city block between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue, right off the most exclusive shopping corridor of Manhattan and just steps away from Central Park.
This home features a renovated bathroom and a generously sized kitchen inclusive of a dishwasher.
The original gorgeous wooden floors, an elegant fireplace, high ceilings, and other architectural details make this apartment unique and refined.
There is a laundry room as well as generous additional storage in the basement which is included in the rent.
No pets sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 East 63rd Street have any available units?
49 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 49 East 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 East 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 49 East 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 49 East 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 East 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 49 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 49 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 East 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
