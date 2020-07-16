Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry pool bike storage

SPONSOR UNIT NO BOARD APPROVAL!! Welcome home to this peaceful and cheerful one-bedroom co-op (sponsor unit no board approval) adjacent to two of the most picturesque backyards Central Park and Morningside Park. Enjoy running and biking paths, ice skating in the Lasker Rink, fishing in the Harlem Meer, swimming in the Lasker Pool, meandering along the footpaths of Central Park. Return home to your pre-war apartment. X-large bedroom includes a windowed en-suite bathroom and not just 1, but 2 walk-in closets!! The arched kitchenette has a full-size refrigerator. The Building: 485 Central Park West, a low-rise pre-war building, 7 floors, and 67 units, was built in 1910 and converted to a co-operative in 1987. This pet-friendly elevator building enjoys excellent financials, low maintenance fees, a recent facade renovation, laundry facilities, bike storage, a live-in super, and a part-time doorman (2:00 PM-midnight). And, it's literally just around the corner from the B/C subway lines and all that the Upper West Side has to offer. Come home to Central Park!,SPONSOR UNIT - NO BOARD APPROVAL!!



Welcome home to this peaceful and cheerful one-bedroom co-op (sponsor unit - no board approval) adjacent to two of the most picturesque backyards - Central Park and Morningside Park. Enjoy running and biking paths, ice skating in the Lasker Rink, fishing in the Harlem Meer, swimming in the Lasker Pool, meandering along the footpaths of Central Park. Return home to your pre-war apartment. X-large bedroom includes a windowed en-suite bathroom and not just 1, but 2 walk-in closets!! The arched kitchenette has a full-size refrigerator.



The Building: 485 Central Park West, a low-rise pre-war building, 7 floors and 67 units, was built in 1910 and converted to a co-operative in 1987. This pet-friendly elevator building enjoys excellent financials, low maintenance fees, a recent facade renovation, laundry facilities, bike storage, a live-in super and a part-time doorman (2:00 PM-midnight). And, it's literally just around the corner from the B/C subway lines and all that the Upper West Side has to offer. Come home to Central Park!