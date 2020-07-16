All apartments in New York
485 Central Park West
485 Central Park West

485 Central Park West · (917) 517-6410
485 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
SPONSOR UNIT NO BOARD APPROVAL!! Welcome home to this peaceful and cheerful one-bedroom co-op (sponsor unit no board approval) adjacent to two of the most picturesque backyards Central Park and Morningside Park. Enjoy running and biking paths, ice skating in the Lasker Rink, fishing in the Harlem Meer, swimming in the Lasker Pool, meandering along the footpaths of Central Park. Return home to your pre-war apartment. X-large bedroom includes a windowed en-suite bathroom and not just 1, but 2 walk-in closets!! The arched kitchenette has a full-size refrigerator. The Building: 485 Central Park West, a low-rise pre-war building, 7 floors, and 67 units, was built in 1910 and converted to a co-operative in 1987. This pet-friendly elevator building enjoys excellent financials, low maintenance fees, a recent facade renovation, laundry facilities, bike storage, a live-in super, and a part-time doorman (2:00 PM-midnight). And, it's literally just around the corner from the B/C subway lines and all that the Upper West Side has to offer. Come home to Central Park!,SPONSOR UNIT - NO BOARD APPROVAL!!

Welcome home to this peaceful and cheerful one-bedroom co-op (sponsor unit - no board approval) adjacent to two of the most picturesque backyards - Central Park and Morningside Park. Enjoy running and biking paths, ice skating in the Lasker Rink, fishing in the Harlem Meer, swimming in the Lasker Pool, meandering along the footpaths of Central Park. Return home to your pre-war apartment. X-large bedroom includes a windowed en-suite bathroom and not just 1, but 2 walk-in closets!! The arched kitchenette has a full-size refrigerator.

The Building: 485 Central Park West, a low-rise pre-war building, 7 floors and 67 units, was built in 1910 and converted to a co-operative in 1987. This pet-friendly elevator building enjoys excellent financials, low maintenance fees, a recent facade renovation, laundry facilities, bike storage, a live-in super and a part-time doorman (2:00 PM-midnight). And, it's literally just around the corner from the B/C subway lines and all that the Upper West Side has to offer. Come home to Central Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Central Park West have any available units?
485 Central Park West has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 Central Park West have?
Some of 485 Central Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
485 Central Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Central Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 Central Park West is pet friendly.
Does 485 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 485 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 485 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Central Park West have a pool?
Yes, 485 Central Park West has a pool.
Does 485 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 485 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
