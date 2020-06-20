48 West 68th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator on-site laundry

Residence 9A is a 1200 sq. ft. large and bright two bedroom and two bathroom on West 68th Street just a half block from Central Park. Apartment features an entry foyer, hardwood floors, 6 closets (including 1 walk-in), and a renovated kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.



Located in the heart of the Upper West Side close to so many restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops. This elevator building has a live-in super, laundry room and roof terrace. Available for mid June move in.