Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

48 West 68th Street

48 West 68th Street · (646) 387-6606
Location

48 West 68th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
Residence 9A is a 1200 sq. ft. large and bright two bedroom and two bathroom on West 68th Street just a half block from Central Park. Apartment features an entry foyer, hardwood floors, 6 closets (including 1 walk-in), and a renovated kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side close to so many restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops. This elevator building has a live-in super, laundry room and roof terrace. Available for mid June move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 West 68th Street have any available units?
48 West 68th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 West 68th Street have?
Some of 48 West 68th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 West 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 West 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 West 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 48 West 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 48 West 68th Street offer parking?
No, 48 West 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 48 West 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 West 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 West 68th Street have a pool?
No, 48 West 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 West 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 48 West 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 West 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 West 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
