48 west 68th 6E

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Call us today to view this incredible one bedroom apartment with a large Master Bedroom and walk in closet. Featuring a huge chef's kitchen this apartment is a gastronomist's dream. This unit has a Large living area with views of Central Park and lots of light.



Half a block from Central Park and just a few blocks from the 1, B and C trains, Lincoln Center and numerous restaurants and bars, this modern building is as convenient as it is safe, clean and beautiful. Featuring extremely large apartments with eat-in kitchens, fantastic closet space and large windows, rooftop terrace, this building is pet friendly and great for families.

No Pets Allowed



