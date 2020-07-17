48 west 68th 6E

Amenities
Renovated large 1 bedroom - Property Id: 129811
Call us today to view this incredible one bedroom apartment with a large Master Bedroom and walk in closet. Featuring a huge chef's kitchen this apartment is a gastronomist's dream. This unit has a Large living area with views of Central Park and lots of light.
Half a block from Central Park and just a few blocks from the 1, B and C trains, Lincoln Center and numerous restaurants and bars, this modern building is as convenient as it is safe, clean and beautiful. Featuring extremely large apartments with eat-in kitchens, fantastic closet space and large windows, rooftop terrace, this building is pet friendly and great for families.
Apply at TurboTenant:
No Pets Allowed
