Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

48 west 68th 6E

48 West 68th Street · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 West 68th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6E · Avail. now

$3,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Renovated large 1 bedroom - Property Id: 129811

Call us today to view this incredible one bedroom apartment with a large Master Bedroom and walk in closet. Featuring a huge chef's kitchen this apartment is a gastronomist's dream. This unit has a Large living area with views of Central Park and lots of light.

Half a block from Central Park and just a few blocks from the 1, B and C trains, Lincoln Center and numerous restaurants and bars, this modern building is as convenient as it is safe, clean and beautiful. Featuring extremely large apartments with eat-in kitchens, fantastic closet space and large windows, rooftop terrace, this building is pet friendly and great for families.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/48-west-68th-nyc-ny-unit-6e/129811
Property Id 129811

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 west 68th 6E have any available units?
48 west 68th 6E has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 west 68th 6E have?
Some of 48 west 68th 6E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 west 68th 6E currently offering any rent specials?
48 west 68th 6E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 west 68th 6E pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 west 68th 6E is pet friendly.
Does 48 west 68th 6E offer parking?
No, 48 west 68th 6E does not offer parking.
Does 48 west 68th 6E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 west 68th 6E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 west 68th 6E have a pool?
No, 48 west 68th 6E does not have a pool.
Does 48 west 68th 6E have accessible units?
No, 48 west 68th 6E does not have accessible units.
Does 48 west 68th 6E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 west 68th 6E has units with dishwashers.
