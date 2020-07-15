All apartments in New York
48 Perry Street

48 Perry Street · (212) 994-3251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-W · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
48 Perry St, #4W. Spacious Loft-like one bedroom in the heart of the West Village. Extremely well-maintained, pre-war building on Perry St between Waverly and W. 4th St. Full laundry facility with 4 washers and 4 dryers in adjacent building. High ceilings and pre-war details throughout. Recently renovated, windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and slate floors. Extra-long living room. Queen-sized bedroom with brand new french doors, a decorative fireplace, and a walk-in closet. On-site super. Shared common outdoor space. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Perry Street have any available units?
48 Perry Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Perry Street have?
Some of 48 Perry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 48 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 48 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 48 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 48 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 48 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 48 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
