48 Perry Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

48 Perry St, #4W. Spacious Loft-like one bedroom in the heart of the West Village. Extremely well-maintained, pre-war building on Perry St between Waverly and W. 4th St. Full laundry facility with 4 washers and 4 dryers in adjacent building. High ceilings and pre-war details throughout. Recently renovated, windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and slate floors. Extra-long living room. Queen-sized bedroom with brand new french doors, a decorative fireplace, and a walk-in closet. On-site super. Shared common outdoor space. Sorry, No Pets.