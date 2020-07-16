471 West 141st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Approximately 900 sq.ft floor-through 1-bedroom, in a beautiful townhouse located within seconds to City College and all major public transportation. As you walk into the apartment, the first thing you will notice is the amount of light this apartment gets. To the front, the magnificent living room features three huge south-facing windows that fill the apartment with natural view and 11-foot tall ceilings! There is also a gorgeous decorative original fireplace mantle that will take you back to the time when the architect was an artist that paid attention to the details. The enormous California king-size bedroom features another original decorative fireplace with tons of character and detail. The windowed bathroom. This beautiful townhouse also features original moldings, hardwood floors thought out, a big kitchen, and a laundry room and shared outdoor space (are you ready for some BBQ?) Call or email us today for you're exclusive showing,