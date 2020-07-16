All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

471 West 141st Street

471 West 141st Street · (212) 369-1518
Location

471 West 141st Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Approximately 900 sq.ft floor-through 1-bedroom, in a beautiful townhouse located within seconds to City College and all major public transportation. As you walk into the apartment, the first thing you will notice is the amount of light this apartment gets. To the front, the magnificent living room features three huge south-facing windows that fill the apartment with natural view and 11-foot tall ceilings! There is also a gorgeous decorative original fireplace mantle that will take you back to the time when the architect was an artist that paid attention to the details. The enormous California king-size bedroom features another original decorative fireplace with tons of character and detail. The windowed bathroom. This beautiful townhouse also features original moldings, hardwood floors thought out, a big kitchen, and a laundry room and shared outdoor space (are you ready for some BBQ?) Call or email us today for you're exclusive showing,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 West 141st Street have any available units?
471 West 141st Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 West 141st Street have?
Some of 471 West 141st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 West 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
471 West 141st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 West 141st Street pet-friendly?
No, 471 West 141st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 471 West 141st Street offer parking?
No, 471 West 141st Street does not offer parking.
Does 471 West 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 West 141st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 West 141st Street have a pool?
No, 471 West 141st Street does not have a pool.
Does 471 West 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 471 West 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 471 West 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 West 141st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
