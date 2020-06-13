All apartments in New York
Find more places like 464 West 44th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
464 West 44th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

464 West 44th Street

464 West 44th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

464 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
doorman
hot tub
bike storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
hot tub
Impressive city skyline views await you from this 6th floor condo located in the heart of Midtown West / Hell's Kitchen. This newly built (2007) building offers its residents a 24 hour doorman along with a rooftop terrace, modern gym & bike room. Once inside you'll find an open concept layout that gets great natural light. The gourmet kitchen offers espresso cabinetry, stone countertops & built in appliances, while the spa like bath features custom stone tile & a soaking tub. I almost forgot to mention you get an in unit washer & dryer, a huge perk for Manhattan residents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 West 44th Street have any available units?
464 West 44th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 West 44th Street have?
Some of 464 West 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 West 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
464 West 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 West 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 464 West 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 464 West 44th Street offer parking?
No, 464 West 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 464 West 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 West 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 West 44th Street have a pool?
No, 464 West 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 464 West 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 464 West 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 464 West 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 West 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 464 West 44th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity