464 West 44th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym doorman hot tub bike storage

Impressive city skyline views await you from this 6th floor condo located in the heart of Midtown West / Hell's Kitchen. This newly built (2007) building offers its residents a 24 hour doorman along with a rooftop terrace, modern gym & bike room. Once inside you'll find an open concept layout that gets great natural light. The gourmet kitchen offers espresso cabinetry, stone countertops & built in appliances, while the spa like bath features custom stone tile & a soaking tub. I almost forgot to mention you get an in unit washer & dryer, a huge perk for Manhattan residents!