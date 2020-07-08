46 Lispenard Street

Amenities

A tribute to history and a celebration of modern luxury, 46 Lispenard on the Tribeca/Soho border is a landmarked cast iron building, meticulously reborn into 11 superlative condominium lofts. Offering 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, apartment 1E is a stunning example of the glamour and craftsmanship inherent in each home.Sprawling light-flooded living space is accented by tall 17' ceilings, massive windows, exposed brick and wide plank oak flooring on the main level. The expansive 25' x 15' living/dining room provides a dramatic backdrop for entertaining, served by an open custom Italian kitchen styled with white lacquer, Carrera marble, double Franke sinks, a pull-out faucet and stainless Viking, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. An upstairs windowed mezzanine with 7' ceilings offers 2 bedroom, one bathroom and a an area for a home office. The lower level makes a wonderful retreat with a huge 64' long, 27' ceilinged windowed recreation room, one large bedroom and outdoor terrace.Built circa 1866, the striking Lispenard is a beautiful prewar building at the cross-section of many downtown neighborhoods, amid upscale restaurants and boutiques, Washington Market Park and multiple subways lines.