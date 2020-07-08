All apartments in New York
Find more places like 46 Lispenard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
46 Lispenard Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

46 Lispenard Street

46 Lispenard St · (212) 933-9669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

46 Lispenard St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
A tribute to history and a celebration of modern luxury, 46 Lispenard on the Tribeca/Soho border is a landmarked cast iron building, meticulously reborn into 11 superlative condominium lofts. Offering 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, apartment 1E is a stunning example of the glamour and craftsmanship inherent in each home.Sprawling light-flooded living space is accented by tall 17' ceilings, massive windows, exposed brick and wide plank oak flooring on the main level. The expansive 25' x 15' living/dining room provides a dramatic backdrop for entertaining, served by an open custom Italian kitchen styled with white lacquer, Carrera marble, double Franke sinks, a pull-out faucet and stainless Viking, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. An upstairs windowed mezzanine with 7' ceilings offers 2 bedroom, one bathroom and a an area for a home office. The lower level makes a wonderful retreat with a huge 64' long, 27' ceilinged windowed recreation room, one large bedroom and outdoor terrace.Built circa 1866, the striking Lispenard is a beautiful prewar building at the cross-section of many downtown neighborhoods, amid upscale restaurants and boutiques, Washington Market Park and multiple subways lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Lispenard Street have any available units?
46 Lispenard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Lispenard Street have?
Some of 46 Lispenard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Lispenard Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 Lispenard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Lispenard Street pet-friendly?
No, 46 Lispenard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 46 Lispenard Street offer parking?
No, 46 Lispenard Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 Lispenard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Lispenard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Lispenard Street have a pool?
No, 46 Lispenard Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 Lispenard Street have accessible units?
No, 46 Lispenard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Lispenard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Lispenard Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 46 Lispenard Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity