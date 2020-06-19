456 West 22nd Street

Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
Beautifully Renovated Studio in the heart of Chelsea- NO FEE!
This is a newly renovated studio + loft in the heart of Chelsea, just steps from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The unit features a modern new bathroom and stylish new kitchen, and ample closet space.
Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Exposed brick + fireplace
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
-Rent advertised is net effective 1 Month free on a 13.5 month lease.
-Photos are of similar unit.
,Beautifully Renovated Studio in the heart of Chelsea- NO FEE!
This is a newly renovated studio + loft in the heart of Chelsea, just steps from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The unit features a modern new bathroom and stylish new kitchen, and ample closet space.
Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Exposed brick + fireplace
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
**Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit