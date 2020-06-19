All apartments in New York
Find more places like 456 West 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
456 West 22nd Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

456 West 22nd Street

456 West 22nd Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

456 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$1,991

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautifully Renovated Studio in the heart of Chelsea- NO FEE!

This is a newly renovated studio + loft in the heart of Chelsea, just steps from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The unit features a modern new bathroom and stylish new kitchen, and ample closet space.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Exposed brick + fireplace
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

-Rent advertised is net effective 1 Month free on a 13.5 month lease.
-Photos are of similar unit.

,Beautifully Renovated Studio in the heart of Chelsea- NO FEE!
This is a newly renovated studio + loft in the heart of Chelsea, just steps from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The unit features a modern new bathroom and stylish new kitchen, and ample closet space.
Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Exposed brick + fireplace
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

**Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 West 22nd Street have any available units?
456 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $1,991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 456 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
456 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 456 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 456 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 456 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 456 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 456 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 456 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 456 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 456 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 456 West 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity