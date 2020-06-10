Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning doorman fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman bbq/grill bike storage

Bask in sun-filled splendor and iconic views in this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse duplex with 1,200 square feet of private outdoor space in a full-service West Chelsea condominium.



Wrapped in windows and terraces, this expansive 2,829-square-foot residence is bathed in sunlight and gorgeous views. Enjoy glimpses of the Hudson River and The High Line in the stunning double-height living room flanked by 20-foot-tall shelving, a gas fireplace and massive casement windows that open to the first of two wraparound terraces. The open chef's kitchen is beautifully equipped with custom birch cabinetry, Corian countertops and an army of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. There's space for dining at the wide breakfast bar/island or in the adjacent dining area, and the wide terrace and gas grill just outside make al fresco dining and entertaining irresistible. A powder room, two large closets and a bedroom suite complete the first level.



Upstairs, the serene master suite oasis is encircled by its own terrace with views that sweep from the river to the Empire State Building. Rows of closets and a dressing room accommodate wardrobe, while the en suite marble bathroom is filled with a freestanding soaking tub, dual rain shower heads aromatherapy steam shower, and double vanity. A laundry closet with a Miele washer-dryer leads the way to the home's third complete bedroom suite. Sustainably sourced wide-plank white oak paves the floors while multi-zoned central air and a full-home automation system with climate, music, fireplace, blinds and light controls add effortless comfort and ease to this special West Chelsea penthouse.



Designed by architect Cary Tamarkin, 456 West 19th Street sets a new standard for sophistication and sustainability in West Chelsea. The LEED-certified building offers a 24-hour doorman, on-site superintendent, garden, storage and bike room. Perfectly positioned in the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District, this home is surrounded by The High Line, Hudson River Park, Chelsea Market, the Whitney Museum and phenomenal dining, shopping and galleries. Nearby A/C/E, L and 1 trains offer easy access to the rest of the city.



Furnished option available.