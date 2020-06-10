All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

456 West 19th Street

456 West 19th Street · (212) 784-6005
Location

456 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PENTHOUSEH · Avail. now

$22,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
doorman
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
bbq/grill
bike storage
Bask in sun-filled splendor and iconic views in this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse duplex with 1,200 square feet of private outdoor space in a full-service West Chelsea condominium.

Wrapped in windows and terraces, this expansive 2,829-square-foot residence is bathed in sunlight and gorgeous views. Enjoy glimpses of the Hudson River and The High Line in the stunning double-height living room flanked by 20-foot-tall shelving, a gas fireplace and massive casement windows that open to the first of two wraparound terraces. The open chef's kitchen is beautifully equipped with custom birch cabinetry, Corian countertops and an army of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. There's space for dining at the wide breakfast bar/island or in the adjacent dining area, and the wide terrace and gas grill just outside make al fresco dining and entertaining irresistible. A powder room, two large closets and a bedroom suite complete the first level.

Upstairs, the serene master suite oasis is encircled by its own terrace with views that sweep from the river to the Empire State Building. Rows of closets and a dressing room accommodate wardrobe, while the en suite marble bathroom is filled with a freestanding soaking tub, dual rain shower heads aromatherapy steam shower, and double vanity. A laundry closet with a Miele washer-dryer leads the way to the home's third complete bedroom suite. Sustainably sourced wide-plank white oak paves the floors while multi-zoned central air and a full-home automation system with climate, music, fireplace, blinds and light controls add effortless comfort and ease to this special West Chelsea penthouse.

Designed by architect Cary Tamarkin, 456 West 19th Street sets a new standard for sophistication and sustainability in West Chelsea. The LEED-certified building offers a 24-hour doorman, on-site superintendent, garden, storage and bike room. Perfectly positioned in the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District, this home is surrounded by The High Line, Hudson River Park, Chelsea Market, the Whitney Museum and phenomenal dining, shopping and galleries. Nearby A/C/E, L and 1 trains offer easy access to the rest of the city.

Furnished option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 West 19th Street have any available units?
456 West 19th Street has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 West 19th Street have?
Some of 456 West 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
456 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 456 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 456 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 456 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 456 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 West 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 456 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 456 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 456 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 456 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
