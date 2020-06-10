All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

453 West 19th Street

453 West 19th Street · (347) 931-6355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

453 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6 month fully furnished rental ready immediately. 1/2 a month commission fee!

** Taking health into priority, all open houses will be by appointment only whereby each person can have a 15 minute window to view the apartment individually. Please email to schedule. **

Do not miss this one bedroom with a real wood burning fireplace. The beautiful open kitchen features premium upgrades including a Viking oven, Bosch dishwasher and a Carrara white marble backsplash. To top it off, look outside your window and be greeted with serene garden and townhouse views.

The sleek bathroom has been renovated with modern finishes including subway tiling and a deep soaking tub. Topping off this wonderful home is generous closet space and an over-sized bedroom which comfortably accommodates a king size bed, plus furniture.

Located at the crossroads of the High Line District, Chelsea and Meatpacking you are close to some of the best restaurants, bars, green spaces, markets and galleries that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 West 19th Street have any available units?
453 West 19th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 West 19th Street have?
Some of 453 West 19th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 453 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 453 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 453 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 453 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 453 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 453 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
