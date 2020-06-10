453 West 19th Street

Amenities

6 month fully furnished rental ready immediately. 1/2 a month commission fee!



** Taking health into priority, all open houses will be by appointment only whereby each person can have a 15 minute window to view the apartment individually. Please email to schedule. **



Do not miss this one bedroom with a real wood burning fireplace. The beautiful open kitchen features premium upgrades including a Viking oven, Bosch dishwasher and a Carrara white marble backsplash. To top it off, look outside your window and be greeted with serene garden and townhouse views.



The sleek bathroom has been renovated with modern finishes including subway tiling and a deep soaking tub. Topping off this wonderful home is generous closet space and an over-sized bedroom which comfortably accommodates a king size bed, plus furniture.



Located at the crossroads of the High Line District, Chelsea and Meatpacking you are close to some of the best restaurants, bars, green spaces, markets and galleries that the city has to offer.