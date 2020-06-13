451 West 44th Street

Amenities

*Video Tour Available Upon Request* Welcome home to Apt 36 at 451 W 44th St, a bright and spacious two-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor (two flights up) of a walk-up building on this charming, historic, tree-lined Hell's Kitchen block. The apartment has an eat-in kitchen with full-size appliances, a spacious and separate living room, hardwood floors throughout and gets natural light from southern, northern and western exposures (there are windows in every room, including the bathroom). One bedroom can easily accommodate a king-size bed (it measures approximately 9x12), has two windows, and has a large closet with extra storage space above the closet. The other bedroom can accommodate a full-size bed (it measures approximately 9x7) and has one window and a closet with extra storage space above closet. No laundry in the building, but several laundromats nearby. Sorry, no pets allowed.