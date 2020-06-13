All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:39 PM

451 West 44th Street

451 West 44th Street · (212) 875-2845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

*Video Tour Available Upon Request* Welcome home to Apt 36 at 451 W 44th St, a bright and spacious two-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor (two flights up) of a walk-up building on this charming, historic, tree-lined Hell's Kitchen block. The apartment has an eat-in kitchen with full-size appliances, a spacious and separate living room, hardwood floors throughout and gets natural light from southern, northern and western exposures (there are windows in every room, including the bathroom). One bedroom can easily accommodate a king-size bed (it measures approximately 9x12), has two windows, and has a large closet with extra storage space above the closet. The other bedroom can accommodate a full-size bed (it measures approximately 9x7) and has one window and a closet with extra storage space above closet. No laundry in the building, but several laundromats nearby. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 West 44th Street have any available units?
451 West 44th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 451 West 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 West 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 West 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 451 West 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 451 West 44th Street offer parking?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 451 West 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 West 44th Street have a pool?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 West 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 West 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 West 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
