45 White St

*Please reach out for a full 3D Walkthrough of this listing*



*Landlord offering 1 month free rent, advertised rent is net effective, concession applies to new tenants only*



Gut renovated Three-Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom plus loft and separate home office triplex in Tribeca. This spacious, loft-like triplex is easily convertible to a four-bedroom home with an additional windowless room which can be used as an office/den and features double height ceilings in the main living area and large windows, and newly renovated chef's kitchen with Bosch and Thor appliances.



This home features lots of closet space, an under counter wine fridge and a brand new in unit washer/dryer. The building's amenities include a fitness room with Peloton bike, children's playroom with CedarWorks playset, and bicycle storage.