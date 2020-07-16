All apartments in New York
Find more places like 45 White St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
45 White St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

45 White St

45 White Street · (917) 363-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

45 White Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$8,983

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
bike storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
*Please reach out for a full 3D Walkthrough of this listing*

*Landlord offering 1 month free rent, advertised rent is net effective, concession applies to new tenants only*

Gut renovated Three-Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom plus loft and separate home office triplex in Tribeca. This spacious, loft-like triplex is easily convertible to a four-bedroom home with an additional windowless room which can be used as an office/den and features double height ceilings in the main living area and large windows, and newly renovated chef's kitchen with Bosch and Thor appliances.

This home features lots of closet space, an under counter wine fridge and a brand new in unit washer/dryer. The building's amenities include a fitness room with Peloton bike, children's playroom with CedarWorks playset, and bicycle storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 White St have any available units?
45 White St has a unit available for $8,983 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 White St have?
Some of 45 White St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 White St currently offering any rent specials?
45 White St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 White St pet-friendly?
No, 45 White St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 White St offer parking?
No, 45 White St does not offer parking.
Does 45 White St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 White St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 White St have a pool?
No, 45 White St does not have a pool.
Does 45 White St have accessible units?
No, 45 White St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 White St have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 White St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 45 White St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity