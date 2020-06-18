45 West 86th Street

Amenities

Newly updated 2-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment less than a block from Central Park. The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and is available immediately. It is located 3 flights up in a charming townhouse with rarely available units for rent. The windows face southwest, providing great natural light in the bedrooms throughout the day.It is offered both furnished and unfurnished at the same price. The main bedroom easily fits a king-sized bed and features plenty of additional space. Both bedrooms have window A/C units. The kitchen features a full-sized fridge and microwave as well. There are 2 large closets, one of which is a walk in.Located on 86th Street between Columbus & Central Park West, this prime location provides easy access to all transportation, including the cross-town bus, B&C train at the corner, and the 1 train 2 blocks away.