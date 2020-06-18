All apartments in New York
45 West 86th Street

45 West 86th Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 2-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment less than a block from Central Park. The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and is available immediately. It is located 3 flights up in a charming townhouse with rarely available units for rent. The windows face southwest, providing great natural light in the bedrooms throughout the day.It is offered both furnished and unfurnished at the same price. The main bedroom easily fits a king-sized bed and features plenty of additional space. Both bedrooms have window A/C units. The kitchen features a full-sized fridge and microwave as well. There are 2 large closets, one of which is a walk in.Located on 86th Street between Columbus & Central Park West, this prime location provides easy access to all transportation, including the cross-town bus, B&C train at the corner, and the 1 train 2 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 West 86th Street have any available units?
45 West 86th Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 West 86th Street have?
Some of 45 West 86th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 West 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 45 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 West 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 45 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 45 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
