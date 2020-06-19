All apartments in New York
Find more places like 45 West 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
45 West 11th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

45 West 11th Street

45 West 11th Street · (347) 645-3976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

45 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Stunning, Fully renovated, true Two Bedroom on the prettiest block in Greenwich Village. Bright and Quiet with lush townhouse garden views. Brand new windowed kitchen with Liebherr, Bertazzoni and Bosch appliances, and tons of cabinet and counter space. Beautifully renovated glass and tile bath with window. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout, and even a small, step-out terrace. of storage with great closets and built-in shelves throughout. Both bedrooms feature large custom built closet storage units.Impeccably maintained elevator building features a gorgeous planted roof deck, newly renovated lobby, laundry on premises and a part-time doorman. Available upon coop board approval. Easy approval process. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 West 11th Street have any available units?
45 West 11th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 West 11th Street have?
Some of 45 West 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 45 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 45 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 45 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 45 West 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity