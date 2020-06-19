45 West 11th Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Stunning, Fully renovated, true Two Bedroom on the prettiest block in Greenwich Village. Bright and Quiet with lush townhouse garden views. Brand new windowed kitchen with Liebherr, Bertazzoni and Bosch appliances, and tons of cabinet and counter space. Beautifully renovated glass and tile bath with window. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout, and even a small, step-out terrace. of storage with great closets and built-in shelves throughout. Both bedrooms feature large custom built closet storage units.Impeccably maintained elevator building features a gorgeous planted roof deck, newly renovated lobby, laundry on premises and a part-time doorman. Available upon coop board approval. Easy approval process. Sorry, no dogs.