45 Fifth Avenue

Graciously FURNISHED high floor prewar one bedroom on prime Fifth Avenue Gold Coast Greenwich Village. Amazing West Village views over Fifth Avenue's churches, steeples and gardens. North views up Fifth Avenue toward the Empire State Building and beyond. This bright and sunny corner apartment features a renovated bathroom and small windowed kitchen. Prewar, elevator building, with only 3 other apartments on the floor. Laundry in the basement. Close to all major transportation, shopping, Union Square Farmers' Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, movie theatres and the best restaurants in Manhattan. Building requires one year minimum rental. The apartment is being offered FURNISHED ONLY. Please Note: Although the building allows pets, this apartment does not. Note: Live Showings are not available at this time in NYC.