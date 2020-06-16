All apartments in New York
45 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

45 Fifth Avenue

45 5th Avenue · (212) 941-2508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14A · Avail. now

$4,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Graciously FURNISHED high floor prewar one bedroom on prime Fifth Avenue Gold Coast Greenwich Village. Amazing West Village views over Fifth Avenue's churches, steeples and gardens. North views up Fifth Avenue toward the Empire State Building and beyond. This bright and sunny corner apartment features a renovated bathroom and small windowed kitchen. Prewar, elevator building, with only 3 other apartments on the floor. Laundry in the basement. Close to all major transportation, shopping, Union Square Farmers' Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, movie theatres and the best restaurants in Manhattan. Building requires one year minimum rental. The apartment is being offered FURNISHED ONLY. Please Note: Although the building allows pets, this apartment does not. Note: Live Showings are not available at this time in NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
45 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $4,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 45 Fifth Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 45 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 45 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 45 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
