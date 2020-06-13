45 East 22nd Street

Amenities

Welcome Home to Madison Square Park Tower! Refined craftsmanship meets flawless interior design in this fully furnished apartment for rent.Stunning and sophisticated with ten-foot ceilings, this spacious corner one bedroom features an open living room with expansive walls of windows showcasing amazing views of the gilded Clock Tower and Madison Square Park. The windowed kitchen is beautifully detailed with Bleu de Savoie marble countertops and backsplash, top-of-the-line Miele and Subzero appliances, custom-designed cabinetry by Molteni and gorgeous hardware from Nanz. The master bedroom delivers a spacious serenity with abundant natural light and a massive walk-in closet. The over-sized bathroom is finely finished in marble with custom wood vanity and WaterWorks fixtures. This home is pre-wired throughout and incorporates the latest standards in home automation with a full technology package from Kraus, including electronic shades, built-in sound system, remote control of lighting, HVAC and home entertainment.With just two apartments per floor, Madison Square Park Tower adds to the feeling of living high above it all. The building features an amazing comprehensive package of amenities ever assembled in a Manhattan condominium! The finest of amenity collection is located throughout five floors, including a fitness center, boxing suite, golf simulator, basketball court, childrens playroom, library, game room, kitchenette and outdoor terrace with grilling, and two gracious entertaining spaces. The Upper Club on the 54th floor is available for residents to entertain with a full kitchen, living and dining spaces, and breathtaking views beyond.Madison Square Park Tower is a full-service condominium with a collection of 83 residences offering full-time doormen, on-site luxury attache concierge, and live-in resident manager. It is located in Manhattans most sophisticated and vibrant neighborhood, the Flatiron District, on a quiet and historic street and surrounded by the most chronicled restaurants, epicurean markets, designer finds, and leading art galleries.