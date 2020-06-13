All apartments in New York
Find more places like 45 East 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
45 East 22nd Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:26 PM

45 East 22nd Street

45 East 22nd Street · (212) 937-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Flatiron District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

45 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 21B · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home to Madison Square Park Tower! Refined craftsmanship meets flawless interior design in this fully furnished apartment for rent.Stunning and sophisticated with ten-foot ceilings, this spacious corner one bedroom features an open living room with expansive walls of windows showcasing amazing views of the gilded Clock Tower and Madison Square Park. The windowed kitchen is beautifully detailed with Bleu de Savoie marble countertops and backsplash, top-of-the-line Miele and Subzero appliances, custom-designed cabinetry by Molteni and gorgeous hardware from Nanz. The master bedroom delivers a spacious serenity with abundant natural light and a massive walk-in closet. The over-sized bathroom is finely finished in marble with custom wood vanity and WaterWorks fixtures. This home is pre-wired throughout and incorporates the latest standards in home automation with a full technology package from Kraus, including electronic shades, built-in sound system, remote control of lighting, HVAC and home entertainment.With just two apartments per floor, Madison Square Park Tower adds to the feeling of living high above it all. The building features an amazing comprehensive package of amenities ever assembled in a Manhattan condominium! The finest of amenity collection is located throughout five floors, including a fitness center, boxing suite, golf simulator, basketball court, childrens playroom, library, game room, kitchenette and outdoor terrace with grilling, and two gracious entertaining spaces. The Upper Club on the 54th floor is available for residents to entertain with a full kitchen, living and dining spaces, and breathtaking views beyond.Madison Square Park Tower is a full-service condominium with a collection of 83 residences offering full-time doormen, on-site luxury attache concierge, and live-in resident manager. It is located in Manhattans most sophisticated and vibrant neighborhood, the Flatiron District, on a quiet and historic street and surrounded by the most chronicled restaurants, epicurean markets, designer finds, and leading art galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 East 22nd Street have any available units?
45 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 East 22nd Street have?
Some of 45 East 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 East 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 East 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 East 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 45 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 45 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 45 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 45 East 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity