45 Christopher Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

DO NOT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO LIVE IN THIS ONE OF A KIND DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF THE WEST VILLAGE!Stunning views await you in this one of a kind two bedroom two bathroom duplex in one of the desired buildings and location in all of Manhattan! This Bing and Bing pre-war doorman condo building is located right on Christopher Park and features a roofdeck, full time doorman and laundry room.On the main floor you are invited into an oversized living room with gorgeous wood burning fireplace, beamed celings and crown moldings. The classic details are a pre-war lovers dream! The windowed kitchen is equipped with a Bertazzoni stove, Miele dishwasher and subzero fridge. Oversized cabinets and tons of pantry store space. The king sized bedroom is surrounded by windows facing north and west with fantastic views of the Empire State Building. A renovated windowed bathroom as well as walk in closet make the bedroom a wonderful home. Take the lovely stairs up to the top level where you will find an identical oversized second living room with a wood burning fireplace. This floor also has an identically sized king bedroom with private bathroom and additional full kitchen. The views throughout the entire apartment are all open, stunning and sunny all day!SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM OR CALL 516-287-0805! Cayenne132651