Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:24 AM

45 Christopher Street

45 Christopher Street · (516) 287-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
DO NOT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO LIVE IN THIS ONE OF A KIND DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF THE WEST VILLAGE!Stunning views await you in this one of a kind two bedroom two bathroom duplex in one of the desired buildings and location in all of Manhattan! This Bing and Bing pre-war doorman condo building is located right on Christopher Park and features a roofdeck, full time doorman and laundry room.On the main floor you are invited into an oversized living room with gorgeous wood burning fireplace, beamed celings and crown moldings. The classic details are a pre-war lovers dream! The windowed kitchen is equipped with a Bertazzoni stove, Miele dishwasher and subzero fridge. Oversized cabinets and tons of pantry store space. The king sized bedroom is surrounded by windows facing north and west with fantastic views of the Empire State Building. A renovated windowed bathroom as well as walk in closet make the bedroom a wonderful home. Take the lovely stairs up to the top level where you will find an identical oversized second living room with a wood burning fireplace. This floor also has an identically sized king bedroom with private bathroom and additional full kitchen. The views throughout the entire apartment are all open, stunning and sunny all day!SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM OR CALL 516-287-0805! Cayenne132651

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Christopher Street have any available units?
45 Christopher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Christopher Street have?
Some of 45 Christopher Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Christopher Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Christopher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 45 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Christopher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 45 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Christopher Street has units with dishwashers.
