446 East 118th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Massive convertible two bedroom floor thru apartment up for rent!. This beautiful spacious and bright apartment has recently been renovated, beautiful hardwood floors, faux fireplace and plenty of closet space. This apartment is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in East Harlem that is only brownstones. It is near all shopping and transportation, both buses and trains. The neighborhood vibe is fun, with lots of eatery's around including historic Patsy Pizza and tons of shopping! call for an appointment.