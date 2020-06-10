All apartments in New York
446 East 118th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

446 East 118th Street

446 East 118th Street · (917) 889-5486
Location

446 East 118th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Massive convertible two bedroom floor thru apartment up for rent!. This beautiful spacious and bright apartment has recently been renovated, beautiful hardwood floors, faux fireplace and plenty of closet space. This apartment is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in East Harlem that is only brownstones. It is near all shopping and transportation, both buses and trains. The neighborhood vibe is fun, with lots of eatery's around including historic Patsy Pizza and tons of shopping! call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 East 118th Street have any available units?
446 East 118th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 East 118th Street have?
Some of 446 East 118th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 East 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 East 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 East 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 East 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 446 East 118th Street offer parking?
No, 446 East 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 446 East 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 East 118th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 East 118th Street have a pool?
No, 446 East 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 East 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 446 East 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 East 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 East 118th Street has units with dishwashers.
