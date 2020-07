Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator rent controlled

Located in Washington Heights this beautiful apartment is flooded with sunlight on the top floor of an elevated building! Apartment Amenities ~ Rent stabilized~ Recently Renovated ~ New kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances~ Good closet spaceBuilding Amenities ~ Elevator building ~ Heat and Hot water included ~ Steps away from the the 1 and A subway lines ~ Restaurants, shops, supermarkets and entertainment within walking distance ~ A block away from Front Tyron Park- Students welcome - Guarantors AllowedContact us now and schedule a viewing:Call/Text: (646) 399-0761Email: belynda@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty*Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted