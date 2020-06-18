All apartments in New York
444 West 35th Street
444 West 35th Street

444 West 35th Street · (212) 582-2009 ext. 550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
valet service
Beautiful 1 Bed with an Open Kitchen, Spacious Living/Dining Area, Ample Closet Space and City Views.Plaza West is a modern 19-story building featuring studio and one bedroom apartments as well as duplexes with landscaped patios. Most homes feature panoramic New York City skyline and Hudson River views. Residents of Plaza West enjoy a peaceful landscaped roof deck and a garden plaza. Set 18-stories above booming Midtown, everything you may need is located just a few blocks from your door. The Fashion District, Madison Square Garden, and the Jacob Javits Convention Center are easily accessible. Commuter access to Lincoln Tunnel, Port Authority, and Penn Station is excellent as well. If you are looking for a quiet and beautiful new high-rise apartment building with an abundance of modern accommodations and easy access to transportation. bond1588981

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 West 35th Street have any available units?
444 West 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 West 35th Street have?
Some of 444 West 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 West 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 West 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 West 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 West 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 444 West 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 444 West 35th Street does offer parking.
Does 444 West 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 West 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 West 35th Street have a pool?
No, 444 West 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 West 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 444 West 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 West 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 West 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
