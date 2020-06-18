444 West 35th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator valet service internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access valet service

Beautiful 1 Bed with an Open Kitchen, Spacious Living/Dining Area, Ample Closet Space and City Views.Plaza West is a modern 19-story building featuring studio and one bedroom apartments as well as duplexes with landscaped patios. Most homes feature panoramic New York City skyline and Hudson River views. Residents of Plaza West enjoy a peaceful landscaped roof deck and a garden plaza. Set 18-stories above booming Midtown, everything you may need is located just a few blocks from your door. The Fashion District, Madison Square Garden, and the Jacob Javits Convention Center are easily accessible. Commuter access to Lincoln Tunnel, Port Authority, and Penn Station is excellent as well. If you are looking for a quiet and beautiful new high-rise apartment building with an abundance of modern accommodations and easy access to transportation. bond1588981