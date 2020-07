Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated doorman microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

New on the market! Over 900sf, nicely renovated J4 located at 82nd Street, in a full time doorman building with easy access to everything. Featuring entry foyer, leading to a massive living room with big dining area, separate kitchen with SS appliances, Dishwasher/Microwave, King size bedroom, tons of closet space. Please call/email for more information and to schedule a viewing.