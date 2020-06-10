444 East 75th Street

Amenities

Landlord is paying the commission on 2-Year leases only, and there are no application fees.Please note: Your health and safety is important to us. While we are happy to share the listing photos of this lovely home, we look forward to the opportunity to show it to you in person when the right time arrives. In the meantime, we are fully available by phone and email for any and all related questions and information requests. Please inquire, too, for a virtual video tour of this apartment.Great-sized alcove studio in a full-service doorman building. There is a separate kitchen with a dishwasher, and the apartment has great closet space, too. With a wall of windows overlooking York Avenue, the apartment enjoys great light with an eastern exposure. The Larrimore features a live-in Super, central laundry, and a bike room; located in a fantastic neighborhood on the Upper East Side, it is steps away from the East River and all the great gourmet shops and restaurants, as well as John Jay Park. This is a Sponsor Unit with NO BOARD APPROVAL with no application fees. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Apartment is available 06/01/2020 for a 1- or 2-year lease.