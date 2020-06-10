All apartments in New York
Find more places like 444 East 75th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
444 East 75th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:51 AM

444 East 75th Street

444 East 75th Street · (212) 381-2334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

444 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 10E · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
Landlord is paying the commission on 2-Year leases only, and there are no application fees.Please note: Your health and safety is important to us. While we are happy to share the listing photos of this lovely home, we look forward to the opportunity to show it to you in person when the right time arrives. In the meantime, we are fully available by phone and email for any and all related questions and information requests. Please inquire, too, for a virtual video tour of this apartment.Great-sized alcove studio in a full-service doorman building. There is a separate kitchen with a dishwasher, and the apartment has great closet space, too. With a wall of windows overlooking York Avenue, the apartment enjoys great light with an eastern exposure. The Larrimore features a live-in Super, central laundry, and a bike room; located in a fantastic neighborhood on the Upper East Side, it is steps away from the East River and all the great gourmet shops and restaurants, as well as John Jay Park. This is a Sponsor Unit with NO BOARD APPROVAL with no application fees. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Apartment is available 06/01/2020 for a 1- or 2-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 East 75th Street have any available units?
444 East 75th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 East 75th Street have?
Some of 444 East 75th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 East 75th Street is pet friendly.
Does 444 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 444 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 444 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 444 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 444 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 East 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 444 East 75th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity